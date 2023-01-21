Vanessa Hudgens is the latest to weigh in on Austin Butler's Elvis accent — and boy, is it hilarious.

Last week, the Elvis star caused a stir online during his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture last week when he stood on stage speaking in that Memphis drawl he's been talking in for the past few years thanks to his role in the Elvis Presley biopic.

Butler's voice coach Irene Bartlett said the 31-year-old actor's voice is "genuine" and "could be there forever." "I feel sorry people are saying that, you know, it's still acting (but) he's actually taken (the voice of Elvis) on board ... he was working on it all the time and it's difficult to switch off something you've spent so much focus (and) time on," she said.

Page Six reported the news and celebrity news account @ryinskott shared a screenshot of the article on Instagram with the caption, "He went to the Lady Gaga school of Oscar campaign acting." His caption pokes fun at Lady Gaga's Italian accent after filming House of Gucci.

Hudgens commented on the post, "Crying."