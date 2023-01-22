DOJ Considers Searching Biden's Beach Home After More Documents Found

By Bill Galluccio

January 22, 2023

US-BIDEN-POLITICS
Photo: Getty Images

Federal prosecutors are considering requesting to search the beach house of President Joe Biden after another set of classified documents were uncovered at his Wilmington, Delaware, home were discovered last week.

Investigators for the Justice Department discovered at least six documents, several of which were marked as classified during a 13-hour search on Friday (January 20). They took the documents along with other supporting material.

It is the fourth batch of classified documents, which date back to Biden's time as Vice President and a Delaware senator, that has been uncovered at his home and a private Washington, D.C. office Biden used before he was elected President.

"The FBI on Friday executed a planned, consensual search of the president's residence in Wilmington," said Joseph Fitzpatrick, spokesman for special counsel Robert Hur.

The search was coordinated by U.S. Attorney John Lausch, who was tasked with reviewing the classified documents before Hur was appointed to serve as a special counsel.

