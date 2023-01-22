Kim Petras Joins Sam Smith Onstage In Shocking Way For 'SNL' Performance

Sam Smith brought out Kim Petras to perform with them on Saturday Night Live last night (January 21) in a very unexpected way.

Smith was the musical guest for last night's episode, which was hosted by White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza. They performed their mega-hit "Unholy," as well as the title track from their forthcoming album Gloria —and both performances were filled with surprises. Check it out below.

Smith wore a voluminous hot pink dress during the performance of "Unholy." Just before Petras' verse, two dancers walked onstage and pulled open the ensemble to reveal Petras had been hiding underneath it the entire time. There was even a light inside the tulle cocoon illuminating the star as she emerged to sing her part on the single.