Kim Petras Joins Sam Smith Onstage In Shocking Way For 'SNL' Performance
By Taylor Linzinmeir
January 22, 2023
Sam Smith brought out Kim Petras to perform with them on Saturday Night Live last night (January 21) in a very unexpected way.
Smith was the musical guest for last night's episode, which was hosted by White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza. They performed their mega-hit "Unholy," as well as the title track from their forthcoming album Gloria —and both performances were filled with surprises. Check it out below.
Smith wore a voluminous hot pink dress during the performance of "Unholy." Just before Petras' verse, two dancers walked onstage and pulled open the ensemble to reveal Petras had been hiding underneath it the entire time. There was even a light inside the tulle cocoon illuminating the star as she emerged to sing her part on the single.
As for "Gloria," Smith was joined onstage by a choir of hooded singers. In the foreground, a woman could be seen reclining on a golden chaise lounge. That woman was none other than the iconic actress Sharon Stone.
This was the third time Smith has served as the musical guest on the sketch comedy show. They made their debut in 2014 and performed again in 2017. Gloria, Smith's fourth studio album, is set to arrive January 27 via Capitol Records.