Sam Smith Reveals Which 'Pop Divas' Still Make Them Star-Struck
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 20, 2023
With just a week left until the release of Sam Smith's new album Gloria and their musical guest slot on this weekend's Saturday Night Live, the singer stopped by the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Smith talked about everything from their performance at the White House in December to their love for some of the biggest pop icons in music.
"Do you get starstruck at all in your career anymore?" Fallon asked. "I do with the pop divas," Smith revealed. "If I see Rihanna or Madonna I fall to the floor." The singer went on to share a sweet story about going to see another pop diva, Lady Gaga, in concert.
"I skipped school to see her Monster Ball Tour and I forged a letter from my dad," Smith recalled. "And I got put in detention for like a week afterward... I was a bad liar." When asked if Gaga knows about the story, Smith replied, "I don't think she knows this but it was so worth it."
The conversation moved to Smith's fourth album Gloria which comes out on Friday, January 27th. "It's a word that's meant a lot to me throughout my life," Smith said of the album's title. "The Laura Branigan gay anthem, "Gloria," is something I've always heard in gay clubs. Then "Gloria" in school through singing hymns and stuff. But for me, "Gloria" is something that I've called a spirit inside of me that says to me: 'Keep going. You've got this. Carry on.' It's like a fighter spirit within me that I call Gloria."
Check out their latest single, "Gimme," from the album below!