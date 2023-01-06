Lil Baby & Sam Smith Will Be SNL's First Musical Guests Of 2023
By Tony M. Centeno
January 6, 2023
Lil Baby and Sam Smith will kick off Saturday Night Live's first two episodes of 2023.
On Thursday, January 5, NBC's sketch comedy show announced its lineup for the month of January. Sam Smith will serve as the first musical guest of the year with host Aubrey Plaza on January 21. It will be Smith's third time performing on the show. On the following weekend (January 28), Lil Baby will hit the stage inside Studio 8H for his debut solo performance. The Atlanta native will perform while host Michael B. Jordan takes over the show.
New year, new shows!! pic.twitter.com/IEyYUMlLku— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 5, 2023
"Let's goooooo," Lil Baby wrote in his Instagram Story.
"Honoured to be singing on this special stage again. Get ready for some fun x," Smith wrote.
Baby previously made an appearance on the show in 2019 when DJ Khaled brought him out with Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, SZA and others for special tribute to Nipsey Hussle. This will be his first time performing on the show by himself. The nationally broadcasted set will occur a few months after he released his third studio album It's Only Me.
Lil Baby has no plans on slowing down in 2023 after the incredible year he just had. In addition to releasing his new album, the "In a Minute" rhymer also dropped his first documentary and made history during the World Cup. Baby was the first artist to film a music video at one of the stadiums during the World Cup tournament in Qatar. He released his video for "The World Is Yours To Take" right before the final game of the World Cup.
Meanwhile, Sam Smith is also gearing up to release their upcoming album Gloria on January 27. They also just released dates for The Gloria Tour, which kicks off in July.