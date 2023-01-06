Lil Baby & Sam Smith Will Be SNL's First Musical Guests Of 2023

Lil Baby and Sam Smith will kick off Saturday Night Live's first two episodes of 2023.



On Thursday, January 5, NBC's sketch comedy show announced its lineup for the month of January. Sam Smith will serve as the first musical guest of the year with host Aubrey Plaza on January 21. It will be Smith's third time performing on the show. On the following weekend (January 28), Lil Baby will hit the stage inside Studio 8H for his debut solo performance. The Atlanta native will perform while host Michael B. Jordan takes over the show.