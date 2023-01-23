Brother Of Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Arrested

University of Denver guard Coban Porter, the brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., was arrested in relation to a fatal crash early Sunday (January 22) morning, local police confirmed to the Denver Post.

Coban Porter, 21, was detained on suspicion of vehicular homicide and reckless driving in relation to a two-vehicle crash in south Denver in which one person was killed, according to Denver Police spokesman Kurt Barnes. Another 21-year-old was also reported to be taken into custody in relation to the crash, which was reported to have taken place at around 1:45 a.m.

Barnes told the Post that he was unable to provide an arrest report or additional details in relation to the crash as of Sunday. A Nuggets spokesperson told the Post that Michael Porter Jr., who was held out of Sunday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder for "personal reasons," was not involved in the incident.

Coban Porter was booked and released on a $20,000 bond, which required him to pay 10% of, according to Denver Sheriff Department spokeswoman Daria Serna. The 21-year-old appeared in 28 games as a freshman during the 2021-22 season, but suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during the offseason and has been unable to practice with the team this season,

Porter is still listed on the Pioneers' roster and attending classes at the University of Denver.

"The is a tragic and heartbreaking situation, and our deepest sympathies are with those involved in the accident, their families, and friends," the school said in a statement obtained by the Post. "All the resources of our campus and broader community, including counseling services, are available to any DU community member in need of assistance 24/7."

Michael Porter Jr., a former first-round pick, is currently averaging 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists during his fourth season with the Nuggets.