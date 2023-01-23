Kylie Jenner Wears Massive Lion's Head In Wild Outfit At Paris Fashion Week

Fashion week is a place where many celebrities take risks, showing off unique styles and the newest pieces from some of the industry's most well-known brands. Kylie Jenner is no exception, stepping out at Paris Fashion Week over the weekend to show off a truly wild outfit.

The Kardashians star attended the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday (January 22), showing up in a strapless black velvet gown, but the otherwise normal look was taken up several levels thanks to the massive realistic replica of a lion's head on her chest, per People, which also shared photos of the must-see outfit. She kept her other accessories toned down to highlight the beast, wearing her hair up and donning black Schiaparelli sling-back heels with golden toes.