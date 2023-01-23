Illinois City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America

Have you ever walked down a city street, totally in awe of the unique beauty that surrounds you? It is easy to get lost in the excitement of exploring a new city, but continuously being excited to explore a familiar city because of its never-ending beauty is what makes it truly special. In this one-of-kind city, there is an endless amount of activities and events.

According to a list compiled by Forbes, the most beautiful city in all of Illinois is Chicago. This city ranks as the fifth most beautiful city in America. Chicago is widely known for its historic culture, parks, museums, beaches, and more!

Here is what Forbes had to say about the beauty of Chicago, Illinois:

"Chicago is a skyscraper cityscape right next to Lake Michigan. The windy city is well-known for its Art Deco buildings that date back to the 1920s. The city life is clustered by Magnificent Mile, while the city boasts plenty of green life by Millenium Park and you can always feel in a different place when you stop by any of Chicago’s beaches. Can’t miss places in Chicago: Millennium Park, Field Museum, Buckingham Fountain."

For more of the most beautiful cities across the country visit forbes.com.