Naked Gunman Opens Fire At Popular Georgia Taco Shop

A naked man opened fire at Taco Mac in Cobb County on Monday, and employees and customers were scared for their lives. According to WSB-TV, the suspect ran from the restaurant and shot an individual on a nearby sidewalk. After a 911 call from an employee, paramedics arrived on scene to perform CPR on the victim. When shots rang out, everyone inside of the restaurant began running towards the closest exit.

“There was just an ocean of people scrambling to get to that exit. We ran out as fast as we could and all the way down the street,” Taco Mac employee Kristy Owens shared with WSB-TV. Owens mentioned that there were at least 15 shots fired back to back when the gunman opened fire. After everyone had fled the restaurant and the victim had been shot, the suspect ran out of the restaurant with his pants down to his ankles.

“When he came out of the restaurant, into the parking lot, he had no shirt on and his pants down to his ankles with no underwear on,” Owens shared. WSB-TV mentioned that police have the suspect in custody. Information regarding the condition or identity of the victim has yet to be released as the investigation continues.