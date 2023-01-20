WATCH: Georgia Parent Slaps School Bus Driver In 'Intense' Viral Video

A school bus driver in Dallas, Georgia was slapped in the face by a parent on Wednesday afternoon during an issue with letting students off of the bus. According to Atlanta News First, the students were on their usual route home with a substitute bus driver when the dispute escalated. The bus driver was told not to let the students off of the bus if they were not wearing a yellow tag with proper documentation, enraging parents.

Video footage of the incident shows a parent slapping the substitute bus driver for not letting her terrified child off of the bus. After being slapped, the bus driver drives away and children can be heard screaming. Concerned for their safety, parents began pulling their children out of bus windows and lifting them out of the back door while the bus is stopped. The Paulding County School District released a statement in regards to the incident.