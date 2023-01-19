Body Of Missing Georgia Man Found Burning In Woods

32-year-old Atlanta native Nicholas Williams went missing on December 12th. His car was last seen "near an LA Fitness at Atlantic Station" in Fulton County. According to FOX5, despite his car being parked at the gym, Williams' was no where to be seen.

The Cobb County resident was described as being a "5-feet-10inch Black man with a diamond tattoo on his neck and a "269" area code tattooed on his chest." Authorities found his body a month later and determined the cause of death to be inflicted by gunshot wounds, but there was more to the story. When authorities found his body in the forest off of Old Gordon Road, it was on fire.

FOX5 mentioned that Williams' family filed a missing persons report the second that they discovered that their loved one was missing. The family told FOX5 that is was not like him to leave with out contacting anyone and notifying at least his mother of his whereabouts. They also conducted their own searches with no prevail. When police went to search for Williams' body, they found another body lying in a parking lot near the same wooded area. Information regarding a suspect, if any, was not released as investigations proceed.