Recent Georgia Transfer Rara Thomas Arrested

Recent University of Georgia transfer wide receiver Rodarius 'Rara' Thomas was arrested overnight by campus police, according to Athens-Clarke County Jail records obtained by 247Sports.

Thomas, 20, was booked on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence (first offense) at 4:04 a.m. and still listed as incarcerated as of 7:45 a.m. The former three-star prospect spent his first two seasons at Mississippi State, recording a total of 62 receptions for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns, which included leading the team with 626 receiving yards, as well as recording 44 receptions and seven touchdowns in 2022, before entering the transfer portal on December 2.

Thomas committed to Georgia on December 22 and was expected to start in the absence of wide receiver AD Mitchell, who entered the transfer portal last week before announcing his commitment to the University of Texas. The Bulldogs also received a commitment from former Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett this offseason.

Georgia wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon had publicly praised both Thomas and Lovett ahead of the Bulldogs' win against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals last month.

“They're really good people. And then you look at their film and then you see they're really good players, and so anytime you bring in quality people and quality players, that's an immediate impact right now to any team that they would be able to join,” McClendon said via 247Sports. “I just feel really, really blessed that they saw themselves having a future here to help us. Like I said, anytime you bring in guys of that caliber both on and off the field, they're an instant impact anywhere they go. We expect the same here.”

Georgia is coming off its second consecutive national championship, having defeated TCU, 65-7, in the College Football Playoff National Championship Final on January 9.