Sam Smith Confesses They've Been Kicked Off Two Dating Apps

Sam Smith is looking for love just like everyone else, but one place they can't look is on Tinder. The singer told ET Canada that despite trying a few dating apps in the past, they've been kicked off of two of them. The problems seem to come from various dating platforms that don't believe Sam Smith is who they say they are. "I got chucked off of Hinge because they thought that I wasn’t me," Smith explained "I didn’t verify my profile, so I should have done that."

Smith would have more trouble than ever dating anonymously after last year's "Unholy" became a smash hit. On Saturday, Smith was joined by fellow trans pop star Kim Petras, where they performed the track together on Saturday Night Live. Smith donned a large pink dress for the first verse and hook of the song before revealing that Kim Petras had been hiding underneath the whole time just in time for her contribution.

For their second performance on the show, Smith debuted "Gloria," the title track to their upcoming fourth studio album which is set to be released this Friday, January 23rd. Alongside both of those songs, Sam Smith also released "Gimme" which features reggae star Koffee and R&B singer Jessie Reyez. Reyez will be accompanying Smith on a tour supporting Gloria later this year.