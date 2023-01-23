Texas Pizza Shop Makes Special Creation Honoring Dak Prescott

One North Texas business is honoring Cowboys legend Dak Prescott in a delicious way. NBC DFW reported that Motor City Pizza in Lewisville created a new pizza honoring the quarterback.

Greg Tierney, owner of Motor City Pizza, said that he did a little research to find out what Dak Prescott likes to eat. That's when he created "The Dak."

Tierney said, "I always try to come up with something different or unique. Something relevant. It just came to me. Cowboys are a thing, and who is just kicking butt more than anybody else? Dak Prescott."

Prescott was born and raised in Louisiana so the pizza is Cajun style. The creation is "a jambalaya pizza with crawfish, andouille, blackened chicken, onions, peppers, and tomatoes," according to a the restaurant. It is topped with a cajun cream sauce.