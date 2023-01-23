Texas Pizza Shop Makes Special Creation Honoring Dak Prescott
By Ginny Reese
January 23, 2023
One North Texas business is honoring Cowboys legend Dak Prescott in a delicious way. NBC DFW reported that Motor City Pizza in Lewisville created a new pizza honoring the quarterback.
Greg Tierney, owner of Motor City Pizza, said that he did a little research to find out what Dak Prescott likes to eat. That's when he created "The Dak."
Tierney said, "I always try to come up with something different or unique. Something relevant. It just came to me. Cowboys are a thing, and who is just kicking butt more than anybody else? Dak Prescott."
Prescott was born and raised in Louisiana so the pizza is Cajun style. The creation is "a jambalaya pizza with crawfish, andouille, blackened chicken, onions, peppers, and tomatoes," according to a the restaurant. It is topped with a cajun cream sauce.
Let’s Go Cowboys !! Pizza of the Week … “The DAK” - a Jambalaya pizza Motor City Pizza … on 407 … Motor City Pizza is the proud Winner of “BEST PIZZA” in Denton County 2022 * Sit Down Dining - Full Bar - Carryout * Motor City Pizza Open: Wednesday 11-3 Thur-Sat 11-9 Sunday 11-8 Wings - Potato Chip Chicken Salads Desserts Detroit Style AND Traditional round crust available See the rest of our menu, and order online at MotorCityPizzaTX.com Or call 972-654-6276 1425 FM 407 #dakprescottPosted by Motor City Pizza on Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Tierney said, "Man, once you see it, especially on the Detroit-style crust, that light, fluffy, deep dish rectangular with blackened chicken, crawfish, andouille sausage -- people are loving it. Peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese and a Cajun cream sauce bring it all together."
Tierney says the next stop on the list of sports star possibilities is Luka Doncic.
Check the pizza creation out for yourself at 1425 FM 407, suite 600.