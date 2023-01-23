This Is South Carolina's Best Restaurant For Pasta

Fettuccini, linguini, penne, lasagna — pasta comes in all shapes and sizes, and plenty of restaurants around South Carolina specialize in serving up the delicious, comforting dishes. But where can you find the best?

24/7 Wall St. looked at reviews and information from local, regional and national sources to determine which restaurant in each state is the best to find delectable pasta dishes. According to the site:

"While many of these restaurants are Italian-American, others offer more traditional Italian fare and a few highlight the cuisine of particular cities or regions of Italy. Some of these restaurants offer modern twists on classic pasta dishes, and many make at least some of their own pasta in-house."

So which restaurant in South Carolina is the best for pasta?

Le Farfalle

Located in Charleston, Le Farfalle serves "dinner with a modern approach to authentic Italian cuisine" crafted by Chef Michael Toscano, according to the restaurant's website. 24/7 Wall St. recommends sampling the linguine pasta with littleneck clams while there.

Le Farfalle is located at 15 Beaufain Street in Charleston.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say:

"This classy osteria boats a lovely patio seating area as well as an airy interior and a bar. Imaginative cocktails accent a menu of classic pastas with inspired flavors. The agnolotti with duck confit and mushrooms is a crowd favorite, and the squid ink spaghetti with local shrimp and jalapeño pesto is as visually stunning as it is delicious."

Check out the full list at 24/7 Wall St. to find the best spots in the country for pasta.