Tom Brady Addresses NFL Future, Offseason Decision

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady apparently remains undecided on his NFL future one week after his team's playoff elimination loss.

During the latest episode of his Let's Go podcast with co-hosts Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald, Brady reiterated that even he doesn't know what his choice will be regarding whether to return for his 24th NFL season, test free agency or retire.

"If I knew what I was gonna f*****g do, I would've f*****g done it," Brady said.

On Saturday (January 21), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that several Buccaneers players reportedly believe Brad has already made his offseason decision regarding his future based on interactions with the seven-time Super Bowl champion following last Monday's (January 16) playoff elimination loss to the Dallas Cowboys.