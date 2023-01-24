Chrissy Teigen Shows Her New Daughter Esti Off To The World On Instagram
By Lavender Alexandria
January 25, 2023
Model and actress Chrissy Teigen has shared a new photo of her newborn child Esti on Instagram. It's her third child with husband John Legend who was born just a few weeks ago and has already appeared on her mother's Instagram twice. After being introduced to the world through a picture of the newborn in her sibling's arms a few days ago, she appeared again earlier today in a photo of her curled up and taking a nap on her mother.
In the caption, Teigen says "look at u out here lookin like a baby" and the comments are swarmed with dozens of comments from other notable names. Beyond just Esti's father John Legend, celebrities like Kaley Cuoco, Kris Jenner, Olivia Munn, Jessie Tyler Ferguson, and many more took to the comments to express adoration for her.
The Instagram post follows a picture of Chrissy herself that she posted the other day with a caption making light of her c-section wound from Esti's delivery. In the caption she states "omw to bandage together both my wound" and jokes that she's watching "3.8 second clips of Beyonce performing in Dubai" in reference to the singer's recent private performance, for which she was reportedly paid $24 million.