Chrissy Teigen Shows Her New Daughter Esti Off To The World On Instagram

By Lavender Alexandria

January 25, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Model and actress Chrissy Teigen has shared a new photo of her newborn child Esti on Instagram. It's her third child with husband John Legend who was born just a few weeks ago and has already appeared on her mother's Instagram twice. After being introduced to the world through a picture of the newborn in her sibling's arms a few days ago, she appeared again earlier today in a photo of her curled up and taking a nap on her mother.

In the caption, Teigen says "look at u out here lookin like a baby" and the comments are swarmed with dozens of comments from other notable names. Beyond just Esti's father John Legend, celebrities like Kaley Cuoco, Kris Jenner, Olivia Munn, Jessie Tyler Ferguson, and many more took to the comments to express adoration for her.

The Instagram post follows a picture of Chrissy herself that she posted the other day with a caption making light of her c-section wound from Esti's delivery. In the caption she states "omw to bandage together both my wound" and jokes that she's watching "3.8 second clips of Beyonce performing in Dubai" in reference to the singer's recent private performance, for which she was reportedly paid $24 million.

John Legend
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.