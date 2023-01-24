Dennis Quaid Spotted At Texas Apple Store While In Town Filming New Show

Actor Dennis Quaid was seen around North Texas while in town filming scenes for "1883," the new "Yellowstone" spinoff.

The Forth Worth Star-Telegram reported that Quaid was seen at a Fort Worth Apple Store on Saturday. He was just cast in "1883: The Bass Reeves Story" on Thursday. He's set to play Sherill Lynn, a deputy US marshal.

The production will follow "Bass Reeves" on his journey as the first black deputy US marshal west of the Mississippi River. This show is the third spinoff of "Yellowstone" and stars David Oyelowo.

Variety wrote on Twitter:

