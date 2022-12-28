Drew Barrymore Speaks Out After Getting Ghosted: 'It Hurts'

Dating is hard for everyone... even Drew Barrymore. The star recently opened up about the hardships of dating in an interview with People.

"I can't believe how much ghosting hurts," she admitted. "For anyone who's been ghosted out there and they feel like a brush fire went through their bodies, I totally get it. It is so strange that someone would behave that way."

Barrymore also opened up about the inevitable awkward encounters when you start dating. "I've gone on dates where I'm like, 'Oh my God, why did I say yes to dinner? Why do I not know: Don't do dinner. Because we haven't ordered yet and I don't want to be here,'" she said. "It's tough to sit down when you have so few nights off or to yourself, and you sit down, you're like, 'S--t, I don't want to be here.' That in itself will make you not want to date."

Between her active career and motherhood, The Drew Barrymore Show host revealed she finds the time-consuming nature of dating difficult. "I'm such a mom and I'm so under the workload and I love being with my friends and I love being alone, so where does [dating] fit in? I struggle with it." She went on, "People don't ask me out a lot. It's not like I have all these offers or names on my dance card. That's not the way my life works."

However, the former actress said "every once in a while, I'll go on a date because it's a very human, natural thing to do. I feel like it would be unhealthy to cut it out completely, so I'm trying it to just the normal female, single [thing]." Plus, "I love the stories that come out of it," she said.