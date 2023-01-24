Fall Out Boy Tease New Single With Help From Nicole Kidman

Fall Out Boy are back to teasing new music —and this time they've recruited a special guest to help them out.

If you've been to the movies in the last year, you've definitely seen Nicole Kidman's iconic AMC ad. The commercial shows Kidman sitting in a darkened theatre, absolutely mesmerized by the screen in front of her as she utters the now infamous line, "Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this." The band borrowed the ad to help them promote their upcoming track "Heartbreak Feels So Good." In the 10-second clip shared to Fall Out Boy's Twitter, the visual playing before Kidman has been replaced by the pop-punk band's upcoming music video.

“Bad news for some of you, the Metro show SOLD OUT. Good news for all of you, we’re dropping another new song on Wednesday," the Fall Out Boy wrote in the caption. "Heartbreak Feels So Good" follows lead single "Love From The Other Side" off of Fall Out Boy's eight full-length studio album So Much (for) Stardust. The record is set for release on March 25 via Fueled by Ramen.