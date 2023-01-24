Fall Out Boy Tease New Single With Help From Nicole Kidman
By Taylor Linzinmeir
January 25, 2023
Fall Out Boy are back to teasing new music —and this time they've recruited a special guest to help them out.
If you've been to the movies in the last year, you've definitely seen Nicole Kidman's iconic AMC ad. The commercial shows Kidman sitting in a darkened theatre, absolutely mesmerized by the screen in front of her as she utters the now infamous line, "Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this." The band borrowed the ad to help them promote their upcoming track "Heartbreak Feels So Good." In the 10-second clip shared to Fall Out Boy's Twitter, the visual playing before Kidman has been replaced by the pop-punk band's upcoming music video.
“Bad news for some of you, the Metro show SOLD OUT. Good news for all of you, we’re dropping another new song on Wednesday," the Fall Out Boy wrote in the caption. "Heartbreak Feels So Good" follows lead single "Love From The Other Side" off of Fall Out Boy's eight full-length studio album So Much (for) Stardust. The record is set for release on March 25 via Fueled by Ramen.
Bad news for some of you, the Metro show SOLD OUT. Good news for all of you, we’re dropping another new song on Wednesday. “Heartbreak Feels So Good” out at 10AM ET / 9AM CT / 7AM PT on the 25th. pic.twitter.com/h1LzWtOWvb— Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) January 23, 2023
Fall Out Boy's latest era has been five-years in the making. "Technology has made it really easy to make records much more quickly these days. There’s nothing wrong with that, and that spontaneity can be exciting," FOB’s Patrick Stump shared of the gap in their releases. "But we wanted to get back to the way we used to work. We wanted to make a record that was really lovingly crafted and deliberate and patiently guided – like someone cooked you a delicate meal. I’m not a very proud guy, but I’m pretty proud of this record."