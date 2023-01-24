Khloe Kardashian Pens Emotional Tribute To Tristan Thompson's Late Mother

Khloe Kardashian continues to mourn the loss of ex Tristan Thompson's late mother Andrea Thompson following her sudden death earlier this month.

The Kardashians star took to her Instagram on Monday (January 23) to pen an emotional tribute to Andrea, sharing sweet photos together and with family throughout the years.

"I have been avoiding this.... Avoiding accepting this is real. I have so much to say but nothing at all.... I have so many emotions and still I feel numb," Kardashian wrote. "Life can be brutally unfair at times and this has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives."

She continued, "But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So difficult that I'm choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom. Goodbyes for good are something I don't believe in. I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I'll get to feel that embrace of yours. I'll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish. So, I'm choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day."