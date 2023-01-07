Kris Jenner 'Heartbroken' Over Sudden Death Of Tristan Thompson's Mother

Kris Jenner is reacting to the sudden death of Tristan Thompson's mother Andrea Thompson.

In a heartfelt tribute on Instagram on Friday (January 7), the Kardashian matriarch said she was "heartbroken" over Andrea's death. "My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel. You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother. What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light. Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel," she wrote alongside photos of Andrea with the family.