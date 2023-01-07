Kris Jenner 'Heartbroken' Over Sudden Death Of Tristan Thompson's Mother

By Dani Medina

January 7, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kris Jenner is reacting to the sudden death of Tristan Thompson's mother Andrea Thompson.

In a heartfelt tribute on Instagram on Friday (January 7), the Kardashian matriarch said she was "heartbroken" over Andrea's death. "My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel. You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother. What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light. Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel," she wrote alongside photos of Andrea with the family.

Andrea suddenly died this week after suffering a heart attack at her home in Toronto, TMZ reported Friday. She was rushed to a local hospital, but the medical team was unable to revive her. Sources said the former NBA player left Los Angeles for Toronto as soon as he could to be with family. He arrived in The 6 with Khloe Kardashian by his side, who he shares two children with — True, 4, and a four-month-old son welcomed via surrogate. She reportedly joined Thompson on the trip "to comfort him in his loss." Khloe was also very close to Andrea.

