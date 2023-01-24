Mark Briscoe To Make AEW TV Debut Following Brother Jay Briscoe's Death

Ring of Honor tag-team champion Mark Briscoe will make his All Elite Wrestling television debut during Wednesday's (January 25) live broadcast of Dynamite, just eight days after the death of his brother and tag-team partner Jay Briscoe, ROH and AEW owner Tony Khan confirmed on in a post shared to his Twitter account Tuesday (January 24).

Briscoe will face former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal, a longtime rival of his late brother, on what would have been Jay Briscoe's 39th birthday.

"Mark Briscoe vs Jay Lethal," Khan tweeted. "Requested by both men to celebrate the life + legacy of the late great Jay Briscoe on his 39th birthday, his longtime friend/rival Jay Lethal vs his brother Mark Briscoe."