Mark Briscoe To Make AEW TV Debut Following Brother Jay Briscoe's Death
By Jason Hall
January 24, 2023
Ring of Honor tag-team champion Mark Briscoe will make his All Elite Wrestling television debut during Wednesday's (January 25) live broadcast of Dynamite, just eight days after the death of his brother and tag-team partner Jay Briscoe, ROH and AEW owner Tony Khan confirmed on in a post shared to his Twitter account Tuesday (January 24).
Briscoe will face former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal, a longtime rival of his late brother, on what would have been Jay Briscoe's 39th birthday.
"Mark Briscoe vs Jay Lethal," Khan tweeted. "Requested by both men to celebrate the life + legacy of the late great Jay Briscoe on his 39th birthday, his longtime friend/rival Jay Lethal vs his brother Mark Briscoe."
Mark Briscoe also made his first public statement since his brother's death in a text to and shared by Josh Wharton, a family friend who quoted him during a live stream on Monday (January 23).
"GOD IS ON THE THRONE. That's all I got bro," Mark Briscoe wrote, according to Wharton.
Delaware State Police confirmed that a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 driven by Briscoe was struck head-on by another Chevrolet Silverado 1500 driven by a woman, identified as Lillyanne Ternahan, 27, who failed to remain in her lane for unknown reasons last Tuesday (January 17). Ternahan was also pronounced dead at the scene.
Briscoe's daughters, Gracie, 12, and Jayleigh, 9, were also present at the time of the crash and were reported to be "slowly improving" from serious injuries and multiple surgeries, according to Wharton, who shared a statement on behalf of Jay's widow Ashley. The Briscoes were in his thirteenth reign as ROH World Tag Team champions at the time of Jay's death.