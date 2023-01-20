Update On Jay Briscoe's Daughters After Fatal Car Crash

A friend of late wrestler Jamin Pugh, better known to fans as Jay Briscoe, provided an update on injuries sustained by Pugh's daughters in relation to the fatal crash that claimed his life earlier this week.

Josh Wharton, who launched a GiveSendGo fundraiser to help the Pugh family pay for expenses related to Jamin's death and the daughters' medical expenses, revealed the diagnoses Gracie and Jayleigh Pugh, both of whom underwent surgeries for severe injuries.

Gracie, 12, was diagnosed with an L2 dislocation, L3 and L4 fractures and spinal coord progression and "could not feel anything from the waist down," according to Wharton. The child was reported to have regained feeling in her thighs, but still couldn't feel anything below her knee prior to undergoing surgery early Wednesday (January 18) morning, which relieved compression in her spinal cord and continues to recover from swelling and trauma.