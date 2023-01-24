Michael Jordan's Son And Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife Appear To Go IG Official

Larsa married Scottie Pippen in 1997 when he and Michael Jordan were teammates on the Chicago Bulls, having won their fifth of six NBA championships as arguably basketball's greatest duo in history. Reports of Larsa and Marcus' potential romance came months after Scottie slammed Michael in his memoir Unguarded over how Jordan was portrayed in the documentary The Last Dance compared to his Bulls teammates.

"They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates. Michael deserved a large portion of the blame," Pippen wrote. "The producers had granted him editorial control of the final product. The doc couldn't have been released otherwise. He was the leading man and the director. ... Except Michael was determined to prove to the current generation of fans that he was larger-than-life during his day—and still larger than LeBron James, the player many consider his equal, if not superior.

"Even in the second episode, which focused for a while on my difficult upbringing and unlikely path to the NBA, the narrative returned to MJ and his determination to win. I was nothing more than a prop. His "best teammate of all time," he called me. He couldn't have been more condescending if he tried.

"Each episode was the same: Michael on a pedestal, his teammates secondary, smaller, the message no different from when he referred to us back then as his "supporting cast." From one season to the next, we received little or no credit whenever we won but the bulk of the criticism when we lost. Michael could shoot 6 for 24 from the field, commit 5 turnovers, and he was still, in the minds of the adoring press and public, the Errorless Jordan... Now here I was, in my midfifties, seventeen years since my final game, watching us being demeaned once again. Living through it the first time was insulting enough."