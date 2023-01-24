'Most Incredible Day': Rare Reverse Waterfall Phenomenon Seen In Utah

By Ginny Reese

January 24, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A photographer captured a rare "reverse waterfall" in Utah and the whole thing was magical. Fox 10 Phoenix reported that strong winds caused the phenomenon on January 16th.
Wind caused intense updrafts along the cliff, which caused the waterfall to spray back upwards. The video shows the water arched over the cliffside, creating the most majestic sight.

The drone pilot, RJ Hooper, wrote on Facebook, "Seriously, the most incredible day for such unique conditions."

The waterfall is in Kayenta near Snow Canyon State Park and Red Cliffs National Conservation Area, which is about 50 miles west of Zion National Park.

Conditions have to be just right for water to flow downward over the cliff, let alone in reverse. Hooper said, "In the last 20 years, I can only remember a couple of time(s) the waterfalls in Kayenta (Utah) flowed backwards."

Hooper explained that his drone struggled against the 60 mph winds over the cliff's edge, but was still able to capture the phenomenon on camera. Check it all out below:

