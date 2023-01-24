South Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America

America the beautiful, a nickname that has stood the test of time for a reason. The U.S. is filled with scenic towns and exciting cities that combine to make the country what it is. Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, from cities with old town charm like Savannah or popular towns like New Orleans and New York City. One city in South Carolina snagged a spot on the list.

According to the site, Charleston is among the most beautiful cities in America. Full of charm and stunning coastal views, this historic town is one of the most popular places in the state to visit and is even a great place to explore for those who have called it home for years. If you're not sure where to start when visiting, the site suggests the Aiken-Rhett House Museum, Cathedral of Saint John the Baptists and The Charleston Harbor.

Here's what Forbes had to say:

"Charleston is by far one of the most beautiful cities in the US. Pastel-painted houses line the cobblestone streets, while colossal oak trees with Spanish moss set the scene. one of the biggest allures of this city is that it's very compact and easy to explore on foot. The French Quarter and Battery districts are all about Southern history and grand former plantations respectfully tell the story of the city's slave-era past."

Check out Forbes to see its list of the most beautiful cities in America.