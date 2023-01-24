Ava Max Reveals Why She Almost Quit Music

Ava Max has revealed that she almost quit music right as her breakout hit "Sweet But Psycho" came out. During her new interview with Rolling Stone, the pop star opened up about her career doubts at the time. "No one knows this but I had a mental breakdown," she told the magazine, revealing she got down on her knees and prayed despite not being religious.

"I’m like, ‘God, please, if you’re listening. I need to pay for my gas. My parents, I want to buy them a house. I just want to help the people I love and I want to perform on big stages and I want to have fans and I want people to relate to my music.’ I was yelling this at the top of my lungs,” she said. “I said, ‘If “Sweet but Psycho” does nothing, I’m done.’”

Lucky for everyone, the song was an instant hit and, according to the article, it was one of the only pop songs to make it to the charts during a time when many artists were favoring R&B sounds. "'Sweet but Psycho’ kind of paved the way for pop music again,” Ava said.

Five years later, Ava is preparing to release her sophomore album Diamonds & Dancefloors. The record, which features previously released singles "Million Dollar Baby" and "Maybe You're The Problem," drops on Friday, January 27th. Elsewhere in the interview, Ava revealed that her new music is full of intimate lyrics about love and heartbreak. "In a way, it does make me uncomfortable because I don’t like sharing my private life," she said. However, she's also "happy it’s not going to be mine anymore. I’ll be like, ‘Okay, it’s over. All the heartbreak is over. And now, we can just dance.'"