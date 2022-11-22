Demi Lovato Shows Off 'Hot' Boyfriend Jutes With Sweet New Photos
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 22, 2022
Demi Lovato was eager to show off her 'hot' boyfriend, musician Jutes, in a new post on Instagram. "Swipe left so [sic.] see how hot my boyfriend is," the singer wrote next to the three photos. The first two show off Demi's slicked-back hair and sleek leather jacket before sharing a photo with her boyfriend as the third and final photo. Jutes matched perfectly with Demi in his black button-up and pin-filled leather jacket and completed his look with a black hat. He also popped in the comment section to say, "no swipe necessary to see how sexy my gf is."
The photos were shared from their appearance at The Walking Dead finale premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, November 21st.
Demi and Jutes have been romantically linked since the summer with the "HOLY FVCK" singer making their relationship Instagram official in late August. She revealed who her new boyfriend was by sharing a sweet tribute he posted in honor of her 30th birthday on August 20th. "ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere)," the indie/alternative musician wrote in a sweet birthday tribute.
Prior to the post, an insider revealed to E! News that Demi was currently in "a healthy relationship with a musician boyfriend." The source added that she was "very happy and in a great place." She also opened up in a comment on Jutes' birthday post writing, "I’m just so grateful I get to call you mine because I’ve never laughed like this in my life, I’ve never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love w you."