Demi Lovato Shows Off 'Hot' Boyfriend Jutes With Sweet New Photos

Demi Lovato was eager to show off her 'hot' boyfriend, musician Jutes, in a new post on Instagram. "Swipe left so [sic.] see how hot my boyfriend is," the singer wrote next to the three photos. The first two show off Demi's slicked-back hair and sleek leather jacket before sharing a photo with her boyfriend as the third and final photo. Jutes matched perfectly with Demi in his black button-up and pin-filled leather jacket and completed his look with a black hat. He also popped in the comment section to say, "no swipe necessary to see how sexy my gf is."

The photos were shared from their appearance at The Walking Dead finale premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, November 21st.