This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Stacker analyzed data from Foursquare, which rated restaurants out of 10, to determine which restaurant was the most popular breakfast spot in each state, from a pancake house in Alabama to a Wyoming eatery offering frittatas and breakfast burritos.

So which restaurant is the most popular breakfast spot in Tennessee?

Log Cabin Pancake House

This longtime fave in Gatlinburg earned a 9/10 thanks to its endless, all-day breakfast choices, including its namesake variety of pancakes and crepes. If you want some a bit more savory than a flapjack, there's plenty of biscuit and omelette options for the those so inclined plus sandwiches and country cooking for other lunch options.

Log Cabin Pancake House is located at 327 Airport Road in Gatlinburg.

Here's what Stacker had to say:

"Serving up breakfast all day since 1976, the Log Cabin Pancake House is known for its 'royale' treatment for pancakes and French toast, with bananas and specialty cream cheese sauce topping the specialty. The family-owned and -operated business at the base of the Great Smoky Mountains offers all-you-can-eat biscuits and gravy, as well as vegan and vegetarian omelette options."

