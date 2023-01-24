This Is The Best Coffee Shop In Missouri

By Taylor Linzinmeir

January 24, 2023

Food Photos
Photo: Getty Images

You don't have to live in Portland or Seattle to have access to a great coffee shop. Every state in America has numerous coffee shops that roast their own beans, craft their own drinks and offer environments that are unique to their own regions —but only one can be the best in Missouri.

Tasting Table recently compiled a list of the best coffee shops in every state. They named Comet Coffee in St. Louis as the premiere spot to grab a cup of joe. Here's what they had to say about it:

"Tasting St. Louis isn't all about smoky ribs and pizza covered in Provel. At this Highlands coffee shop, you'll learn that The Lou does baked goods and farm-fresh food pretty well too. Comet Coffee not only pours single-origin coffee, but they've also got a full menu of food like breakfast sandwiches and Japanese curry sourced almost exclusively from local purveyors. Comet also acts as a micro-bakery, crafting croissants that people flock from all over greater St. Louis to enjoy. They've proven so popular, Comet opened an offshoot croissant shop called Comet Croissanterie, which may have become an even greater destination than the percolating original."

Going out of state? Check out the full list of the best coffee shops in every state from Tasting table.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.