T.I. & DaBaby Will Drop Their First Collaboration On 'Fear' Soundtrack

“One of the freshest of the next generation, one of the leaders of the muthaf**kin’ new school, one of the coldest muthaf**kas doing it right now, ya dig,” T.I. said as he introduced DaBaby to the crowd. “Representing the south by way of Charlotte… Would y’all please do it for him like y’all did it for me?”



Directed by Deon Taylor, Fear follows a group of friends who have to face their deadliest fears. T.I. also stars in Fear with Terrence J, King Bach, Power actor Joseph Sikora, Rudy Modine, Iddo Goldberg and more. It's the latest film Tip has been involved with recently. Back in 2021, Tip appeared in the trailer for the ATL sequel alongside the original cast members like Lauren London, Evan Ross and more. ATL 2: The Homecoming does not have an official release date yet.



Fear and its soundtrack are set to drop on January 27. Check out the chilling trailer below.