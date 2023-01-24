T.I. & DaBaby Will Drop Their First Collaboration On 'Fear' Soundtrack
By Tony M. Centeno
January 24, 2023
T.I. and DaBaby are joining forces for the first time on wax.
On Monday, January 23, TMZ confirmed that Tip and the "Boogeyman" rapper will release their first collaboration together on the official soundtrack for Atlanta native's upcoming horror film Fear. Their song is the title track of the project, which is executively produced by esteemed beatmaker Sean Garrett. The soundtrack will also feature other songs from Freddie Gibbs, E-40 and more. T.I. saluted DaBaby during an intimate performance at the film's premiere in West Hollywood over the weekend where he performed hits like "24's" and "Rubber Band Man." Afterward, DaBaby also hit the stage to deliver his hit "Suge."
“One of the freshest of the next generation, one of the leaders of the muthaf**kin’ new school, one of the coldest muthaf**kas doing it right now, ya dig,” T.I. said as he introduced DaBaby to the crowd. “Representing the south by way of Charlotte… Would y’all please do it for him like y’all did it for me?”
Directed by Deon Taylor, Fear follows a group of friends who have to face their deadliest fears. T.I. also stars in Fear with Terrence J, King Bach, Power actor Joseph Sikora, Rudy Modine, Iddo Goldberg and more. It's the latest film Tip has been involved with recently. Back in 2021, Tip appeared in the trailer for the ATL sequel alongside the original cast members like Lauren London, Evan Ross and more. ATL 2: The Homecoming does not have an official release date yet.
Fear and its soundtrack are set to drop on January 27. Check out the chilling trailer below.