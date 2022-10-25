Lauren London, Family Members Mourn The Loss Of Nipsey Hussle's Grandmother

Boutté passed away at age 92. She was the primary adult figure in Nipsey's life while he was growing up in Los Angeles. He even rapped about her on several occasions like in DJ Khaled's Grammy award-winning song "Higher."



"My granny 88, she had my uncle and then, a miscarriage back-to-back every year for like ten," Nipsey raps on the song. "Pregnant with my moms, doctor told her it was slim/Was bed rode for nine months, but gave birth in the end."



Boutté witnessed all of her grandson's accolades from his first Grammy nomination in 2018 to his posthumous Grammy wins in 2020. Recently, she spoke on behalf of her family at the ceremony for his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



“Nipsey was the love of my life, always very respectful,” Boutté said. “I miss him, but I look at his picture and remember all the wonderful times we had together. I thank my daughter for blessing me with Nipsey and [his siblings] Sami and Samantha. I love you all. He will never be gone in my heart. He lives forever.”



Rest in peace, Margaret Mary Boutté.