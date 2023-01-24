“This kind of rhetoric is dangerous and has real-world consequences given the more than 30 million followers that this person has, and who may start believing that his demonisation of the Jewish community and that they must act,” Abramovich said. “Allowing Kanye into Australia would also send the wrong signal about our nation and violate our core values of tolerance, diversity and respect. At a time of rising antisemitism in Australia and increasing vilification, his presence in the country, revolting anti-Jewish propaganda and incitement, and abhorrent rhetoric poses a significant risk to the Jewish community."



Abramovich is calling on Australian Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs Andrew Giles to eliminate any requests from Ye to obtain a visa for his reported visit to the continent down under. The Australian Jewish Association is echoing their demand. The organization emphasized the Donda rapper's influence on recent anti-Semitic events that have occurred in the country since Ye first called out Jewish people in a demeaning tweet that got him booted from Twitter last year.



“Antisemitism is at elevated levels in Australia, part of a worldwide trend. Multiple recent antisemitic incidents across Australia have specifically referenced Kanye West, including graffiti in Melbourne and leaflets in Brisbane,” the letter read. “The Australian Jewish Association fears that a visit by Kanye West is likely to inflame the tense situation and even risks causing violence.”



Ye has neither confirmed nor denied his plans to visit Australia. He recently made his first public appearance in weeks with Censori this weekend during a dinner date with his daughter North.