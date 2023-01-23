Kanye West Brings Daughter North On Dinner Date With New Wife

“She does not care either way and is not giving it any thought,” a source told the outlet. “Kim does not care what he with his romantic life, as long as he keeps up his duties as a father to their kids.”



Kardashian seemed to have found out about Ye's secret marriage at the same time everyone else did. HL reported that she wasn't aware of their nuptials at all, which sounds legit since they broke up in 2021. Kardashian became legally a year later and was formally divorced from Ye last November. Since then, their co-parenting journey has had plenty of ups and downs with Kim revealing that it was "really f**king hard."



Earlier this month, reports swirled about the veteran artist's decision to marry Censori, who worked with him at Yeezy for years. He was even seen wearing a wedding ring on his left hand shortly after the news broke. While they may seem married, the couple reportedly didn't file for any type of marriage licenses. Their secret wedding happened after he landed himself deep into controversy with his anti-Semitic comments and self-proclaimed admiration for Adolf Hitler. Ye's offensive outbursts led to multiple brands cutting ties with him including adidas, Gap and other major business partners.



Ye and Kim have seen each other on various occasions for their children in the weeks since the peak of his right-wing media press run. However, this is Ye's overall first public sighting in weeks.

