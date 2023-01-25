2 Colorado Destinations Among America's Best Places To Visit

By Zuri Anderson

January 25, 2023

Denver Colorado Downtown Skyline
Photo: Getty Images

The United States has no shortage of gorgeous and thrilling destinations to check out, from big-name spots like New York and San Francisco to underrated towns and cities. Now that the new year is here, plenty of people are starting to plan their vacations.

If you're looking to narrow your search, Trips to Discover found the best places to visit in America. The website states, "Every city and state has something unique to offer, but there are a few key places that are must-visit spots for first-time tourists. From coast to coast and everywhere in between, these are some of the best places to visit in the USA to get a sense of the country’s rich history, diversity, and energy."

Two Colorado cities were featured on the list! The first one was Denver, which is known for its outdoor recreation, winter activities, and craft beer scene. If you're a fan of hiking or camping, writers recommend you check out Rocky Mountain National Park.

Then there's Telluride, an up-and-coming destination for adventurous travelers:

"There is the legendary ski resort to get some runs in during the winter and also lots of hiking trails to explore when the weather is warmer. It’s a picturesque mountain town in Colorado with year-round fun, such as gondola rides, fly fishing, river rafting, and off-roading. The sky is the limit with how adventurous you can be with a trip to Telluride!"
