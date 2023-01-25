Aaron Rodgers Addresses Future With Packers Amid Trade Reports
By Jason Hall
January 25, 2023
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he's willing to rework his contract with the team amid reports of potential trade interest.
Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday (January 24) and acknowledged that he hasn't made a decision on his NFL future -- let alone whether it will be with the Packers -- but understands the business side of the league as his current deal carries a hefty salary-cap charge. The four-time NFL MVP is due a guaranteed $59.464 million next season as part of a three-year, $150 million extension he signed with Green Bay in March, which carries a salary-cap charge of $31,623,570 in 2023.
"There's a lot of teams, because of COVID, that are strapped, and you're seeing with a lot of different contracts, they're pushing more money out in deals," Rodgers said. "They're creating void years to allow for an easier cap hit, so there would have to be some adjustments, for sure."
(WARNING: Video below contains language that may be considered unsuitable).
"I don't think there would be a scenario where I'd come back and that would be the number.. definitely things would have to shift"@AaronRodgers12 shares his thoughts on the $60M he's owed in 2023 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/d8kIBhy3cE— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 24, 2023
Rodgers suggested that the decision on where he plays -- if at all -- next season would ultimately be decided by the Packers.
"If they feel like it was in the best interests of the team to move forward, so be it," Rodgers added. "Again, that wouldn't offend me, and it wouldn't make me feel like a victim. I wouldn't have any animosity towards the team. I love the organization, I love the city, I love the region. I'm a minority owner in the [Milwaukee] Bucks; I'm going to be a part of the region long after I'm done playing. I have a lot of love for what's gone on in Green Bay. And I'd love to finish there, I would. I might have finished there. Who knows?"
On Monday (January 23), NBC Sports' Peter King reported that the Packers will reportedly seek "at least two first-round picks" as compensation for a potential blockbuster trade involving Rodgers in the latest edition of his Football Morning in America column.
King's report comes days after ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that a trade involving Rodgers was "a very real scenario" during the offseason and that the New York Jets would be among teams capable of fulfilling the request.
"As for the compensation due [to] Green Bay, my guess is the Pack would want at least two first-round picks," King wrote. "The Woody Johnson Jets, desperate for a star QB almost since the Broadway Joe [Namath] days, would happily pay that freight, I’d guess. But would Rodgers accept a deal to the Jets? We shall see."
Some QB updates from ESPN’s Postseason NFL Countdown on Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson: pic.twitter.com/nvtC06bw0p— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2023
Rodgers' current contract would include a combined $48.3 million cap hit during the next two seasons. The Jets "could satisfy Green Bay's trade request" with "cap numbers of $15.79 million in 2023 and $32.54 million in 2024," according to King, who cited Overthecap.com.
Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million extension with the Packers last offseason amid previous reports of being disgruntled with the franchise. The 39-year-old was coming off back-to-back MVP seasons ahead of the 2022 NFL season, which resulted in Green Bay missing the playoffs after clinching a postseason berth during the previous three consecutive seasons and 11 of the past 13 years.