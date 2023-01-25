Aaron Rodgers Addresses Future With Packers Amid Trade Reports

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he's willing to rework his contract with the team amid reports of potential trade interest.

Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday (January 24) and acknowledged that he hasn't made a decision on his NFL future -- let alone whether it will be with the Packers -- but understands the business side of the league as his current deal carries a hefty salary-cap charge. The four-time NFL MVP is due a guaranteed $59.464 million next season as part of a three-year, $150 million extension he signed with Green Bay in March, which carries a salary-cap charge of $31,623,570 in 2023.

"There's a lot of teams, because of COVID, that are strapped, and you're seeing with a lot of different contracts, they're pushing more money out in deals," Rodgers said. "They're creating void years to allow for an easier cap hit, so there would have to be some adjustments, for sure."

