JAY-Z Reportedly Set To Perform At The 2023 Grammys

"God Did" is the title track for Khaled's God Did album. JAY-Z's verse runs four minutes long and details his rise from a drug dealer to one of the most successful rappers in the industry. The powerhouse collaboration received three nominations this year for Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance. Khaled himself received six nominations in total including Best Rap Album and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Beautiful” featuring Future and SZA. He's also up for Album of the Year for his work on the deluxe version of Mary J. Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous. Khaled released his 13th studio album last August. The LP also contains other hit singles like "Staying Alive" featuring Drake and Lil Baby plus "Party" featuring Quavo and TakeOff.



Hov's appearance at the Grammys would be complete 180 from his previous stance on the annual event. In 2018, he declined to perform at the show despite earning eight nominations for his 4:44 album. His reluctance to associate himself with the Grammys began in the late 90s when the Recording Academy didn't nominate any of DMX's 1998 albums. He ended his boycott once his wife Beyoncé was nominated for a Grammy for her Dangerously In Love album in 2004.



In addition to Mr. Carter, other major artists who are rumored to perform at the 2023 Grammys include Harry Styles and Bad Bunny. The awards show is happening live on Sunday, February 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.