JAY-Z Reportedly Set To Perform At The 2023 Grammys
By Tony M. Centeno
January 25, 2023
JAY-Z might light up the Grammys stage with a memorable performance next month.
According to a report Hits Daily Double published on Tuesday night, January 24, the Roc Nation founder is expected to team up with DJ Khaled for a special set at the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. There's no word on what the performance will consist of just yet. However, it's safe to say that he may deliver his lengthy verse on Khaled's "God Did." As of this report, there's no confirmation on Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend or Fridayy's attendance at the upcoming awards show.
JAY-Z will reportedly perform at this year's #GRAMMYs— JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) January 25, 2023
(Per @HITSDD)
This will be Jay's 1st award show performance in years as he rarely performs at award shows
He previously declined to perform at the 2018 #GRAMMYs despite leading the field in nominations with eight for “4:44” pic.twitter.com/4htkP1F2pS
"God Did" is the title track for Khaled's God Did album. JAY-Z's verse runs four minutes long and details his rise from a drug dealer to one of the most successful rappers in the industry. The powerhouse collaboration received three nominations this year for Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance. Khaled himself received six nominations in total including Best Rap Album and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Beautiful” featuring Future and SZA. He's also up for Album of the Year for his work on the deluxe version of Mary J. Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous. Khaled released his 13th studio album last August. The LP also contains other hit singles like "Staying Alive" featuring Drake and Lil Baby plus "Party" featuring Quavo and TakeOff.
Hov's appearance at the Grammys would be complete 180 from his previous stance on the annual event. In 2018, he declined to perform at the show despite earning eight nominations for his 4:44 album. His reluctance to associate himself with the Grammys began in the late 90s when the Recording Academy didn't nominate any of DMX's 1998 albums. He ended his boycott once his wife Beyoncé was nominated for a Grammy for her Dangerously In Love album in 2004.
In addition to Mr. Carter, other major artists who are rumored to perform at the 2023 Grammys include Harry Styles and Bad Bunny. The awards show is happening live on Sunday, February 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.