Major Update On Viral Tennessee Mansion Up For Sale
By Sarah Tate
January 25, 2023
If you saw that viral Zillow listing for a Tennessee mansion and thought, "Hm, I'd like to buy a house that previously caught on fire," we've got some bad news. The home, which made waves online for its unusual listing, is now under contract.
The mansion, located in Franklin, went viral last week after internet users discovered its unusual property listing on Zillow, which was then shared to the Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild. What you think would be a typical Middle Tennessee mansion for sale — big, white an expensive — turned out to have some hidden, and not so hidden, surprises. As you searched through the photos, the most notable feature was that it has fully on fire, complete with a nearby firetruck attempting to douse the flames.
bonus!!! There is an undamaged home that comes with the almost 5 acre property pic.twitter.com/OCPWnOyamX— Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) January 20, 2023
Additional photos highlighted some of the damage left behind the destructive blaze, including a charred interior, exposed wooden beams bringing the outdoors inside, and a roof that was completely missing in some spots. While the main house itself was declared a "total loss" in the listing, the five-acre property also had an intact guest home that looked straight out of a fairytale.
According to FOX 17, the home caught fire in September 2022 after an explosion inside caused the house to burst into flames. The roof collapsed before firefighters were able to contain the blaze. Since the listing went viral, it has been viewed nearly 300,000 times and has led to an offer on the $1.5 million mansion.