Major Update On Viral Tennessee Mansion Up For Sale

If you saw that viral Zillow listing for a Tennessee mansion and thought, "Hm, I'd like to buy a house that previously caught on fire," we've got some bad news. The home, which made waves online for its unusual listing, is now under contract.

The mansion, located in Franklin, went viral last week after internet users discovered its unusual property listing on Zillow, which was then shared to the Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild. What you think would be a typical Middle Tennessee mansion for sale — big, white an expensive — turned out to have some hidden, and not so hidden, surprises. As you searched through the photos, the most notable feature was that it has fully on fire, complete with a nearby firetruck attempting to douse the flames.