This Is North Carolina's Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day for a reason. Whether you prefer yours on-the-go with a tasty sandwich with eggs and bacon or as a full spread with pancakes, biscuits and gravy and omelettes, it's a great way to start your day off right with some good food.

Stacker analyzed data from Foursquare, which rated restaurants out of 10, to determine which restaurant was the most popular breakfast spot in each state, from a pancake house in Alabama to a Wyoming eatery offering frittatas and breakfast burritos.

So which restaurant is the most popular breakfast spot in North Carolina?

Sunny Point Cafe

This Asheville fave earned a 9.3/10 thanks to its expansive menu fit for any time of day, especially its breakfast selection. According to its website, Sunny Point serves up "egg-ceptional" dishes, specialities and hot-off-the-griddle items that will keep you coming back for more.

Sunny Point Cafe is located at 626 Haywood Road in West Asheville.

Here's what Stacker had to say:

"Come to Sunny Point Cafe in Asheville, North Carolina, for the extravagant Bloody Marys, and stay for the classic Southern breakfast fare. Order the carrot hot cakes, savory French toast, shrimp and grits, and chorizo omelet. Customers recommend coming hungry, and bringing your dog, as the restaurant is dog-friendly."

Check out Stacker's full list to see the best breakfast spots in the country.