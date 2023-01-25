This Texas Town Just Got Its First H-E-B Store

Cibolo finally got its first H-E-B store! KENS 5 reported that the store opened Wednesday (January 25th) on FM 1103.

The store's grand opening was held on Tuesday. The 110,000-square-foot store has H-E-B's distinctive features such as curbside pickup and home delivery. The store also has a full service pharmacy, an H-E-B Brand Shop with themed merchandise, a bakery, a deli, and so much more.

Jamie Ponykal, Cibolo Top Store Leader and 22-year H-E-B Partner, said in a news release, "We are excited to serve our new shoppers throughout the community. We look forward to serving Cibolo with the best of H-E-B, offering the products and services our customers have come to love and expect."

H-E-B is assisting the City of Cibolo with a hike and bike trail that will connect into the City's Master Parks Trail System. The store is making upgrades to its walking trailed located on its property, which it plans to finish later this year.

According to the news release, the new store will employ about 350 Partners. Job opportunities can be found on H-E-B's website.

The new location is open seven days from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.