WATCH: Ohio Police Chase Down Escaped Missouri Inmates

Four escaped Missouri inmates were taken into custody over the weekend in Butler County.

Aaron Wade Sebastian, 30; Kelly McSean, 52, Lujuan Tucker, 37 and Dakota Pace, 26, were part of a group of five inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Detention Center last week, according to local law enforcement. At about 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on Ohio 129 at Ohio 747 in Liberty Township. "While troopers were talking with them, the vehicle fled the scene and a short pursuit ensued. The [car] came to a stop on Willow Brook Drive in Liberty Twp. and the four occupants fled on foot, with troopers taking two suspects quickly into custody," according to a release from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department.

Both Sebastian and McSean were taken into custody at the traffic stop. Officers from the West Chester Police Department located and apprehended Tucker at about 2:15 on Saturday.

Sebastian is a registered sex offender who was in jail on an assault charge, McSean is a registered sex offender charged with sexual assault, Tucker has a previous charge of child rape and was in jail for assault and Pace was in jail for stealing and tampering with motor vehicles, according to the U.S. Marshals service.