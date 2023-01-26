10 Classic Hip-Hop Albums That Turn 10 In 2023

Fast-forward a couple of months to the summer. J. Cole had just announced his beloved 'Dollar & A Dream' tour ahead of the arrival of his Born Sinner album. As he traveled the country to perform for a dollar, Cole was also preparing for an epic clash between Kanye West, and a newer act to the scene at the time, Mac Miller. Cole's LP was set to drop on June 18, 2013, which was the same day West's Yeezus and Miller's Watching Movies With The Sound Off albums were hitting stores and digital retailers. After all three albums dropped, Yeezus debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart followed by Born Sinner at No. 2 and WMWTS at No. 3.



They weren't the only artists to drop on that either. Statik Selektah and Daz Dillinger also dropped their albums on the same day. In addition to those projects, rap fans also received new albums from Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane, Snoop Lion aka Snoop Dogg, and plenty more. Check out 10 classic rap albums that arrived a decade ago.