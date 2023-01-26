Britney Spears 'Annoyed' After Fans Sent Cops For Wellness Check

Britney Spears is reportedly "annoyed" after local authorities were forced to perform a wellness check on her after concerned fans called the police following the disappearance of her usually very active Instagram account. On Wednesday, January 25th, the pop icon worried fans after she deactivated her Instagram account with no warning, prompting them to call the police and request a wellness check, TMZ reported.

"I can confirm that we did get calls into our dispatch, and essentially, I can confirm that we don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or any kind of danger," a spokesperson from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office told Page Six later that day. The spokesperson added that they "don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or danger at this point.”

While Britney's been known to delete and reactivate her Instagram on multiple occasions, fans took to social media to share their concerns over the well-being of their favorite pop star. According to Page Six, one fan even live-streamed his call to the police. “I was calling because I am worried about the physical safety of a resident in your area,” one fan said in a 911 call in a since-deleted TikTok per Page Six. When asked for the reason behind the concern the fan replied, “there’s been suspicious activity online and now her account has been deleted.”

Earlier this year, concerned fans accused Paris Hilton of photoshopping Britney into one of her Instagram photos, a theory that she called "ridiculous." Britney fans have been extra protective of the singer since she was freed from her 13-year conservatorship.