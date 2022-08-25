Britney Spears Deletes Instagram Again: 'I Choose Happiness'

Britney Spears has once again deleted her Instagram, saying she is "choosing happiness and joy."

If you searched the pop icon's name in the app, you are met with a message saying the page is no longer available. Of course, this isn't the first time she has deactivated her account. Her account briefly disappeared earlier this summer following her fairytale wedding to Sam Asghari, just a few months after she deleted her account the first time. Both times, the account was reactivated within days, per Page Six.

The latest deactivation came Wednesday (August 24) night after she teased her "first song in 6 years," expressing how excited she was that it is with Elton John. Taking to Twitter, Spears wrote that she has been "learning my space is valuable and precious."

"I'm learning everyday is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy ... yes I choose happiness today," she said. "I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful."