Britney Spears Deletes Instagram Again: 'I Choose Happiness'

By Sarah Tate

August 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears has once again deleted her Instagram, saying she is "choosing happiness and joy."

If you searched the pop icon's name in the app, you are met with a message saying the page is no longer available. Of course, this isn't the first time she has deactivated her account. Her account briefly disappeared earlier this summer following her fairytale wedding to Sam Asghari, just a few months after she deleted her account the first time. Both times, the account was reactivated within days, per Page Six.

The latest deactivation came Wednesday (August 24) night after she teased her "first song in 6 years," expressing how excited she was that it is with Elton John. Taking to Twitter, Spears wrote that she has been "learning my space is valuable and precious."

"I'm learning everyday is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy ... yes I choose happiness today," she said. "I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful."

She continued, "I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and fearful. I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well !!! Yes ... I choose happiness and joy today ☀️ !!!"

Spears' move to delete the account comes weeks after a public feud with ex-husband Kevin Federline who claimed that their two teen sons, Preston and Jayden, are choosing not to see their mother. Spears' attorney, Matthew Rosengart, slammed Federline for the comment, calling it "cruel, bottom-of-the-barrel stuff." Celebrities have shown their support for the "Stronger" singer, including Jennifer Lopez and Nicki Minaj, who called out Federline's behavior.

Britney Spears
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.