Cops Called To Britney Spears' Home After Her Instagram Was Deleted

Britney Spears fans were concerned for her safety after her Instagram account was deleted and reportedly sent cops to her home to check if she was in any danger. According to TMZ, law enforcement sources at the Ventura County Sheriff's Office were called by fans after Britney deleted her Instagram account within the last 12 hours. The pop icon has been known to delete her account and resurrect it shortly after.

TMZ reports that deputies went out to Britney's home and determined that there was no reason to believe the singer was in danger. However, it's unclear police spoke to Britney directly or someone else at the house. The call comes weeks after TMZ came under fire for publishing a story that claimed Britney had a "manic episode" at a restaurant and made her husband, Sam Asghari leave.

The couple later addressed the report, writing, "It's funny somebody said I acted manic at a restaurant. Geez... I know the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant ... it's like they'll be WATCHING MY EVERY MOVE👀 !!! I’m so flattered they talk about me like a maniac THEN have the balls to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past !!!" Asghari also posted about the incident, telling fans, “Don’t believe what you read online people."

Aside from that incident, fans were also concerned about Britney after she recently changed the name on her Instagram account to River Red and posted that she "changed my name to River Red." She also shared a photo of her and her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and confusingly ended the post with, "I came out of my mom’s stomach just like we all did !!! Psss … why always cast me out ??? I’m equal as all !!!"