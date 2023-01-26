First Look At 'Succession' Season 4 Is Everything We Could Have Asked For

By Dani Medina

January 26, 2023

Photo: HBO

Succession is back!

The highly-anticipated fourth season of the Emmy-winning HBO drama is set to premiere on March 26, the TV network announced Thursday (January 26). The 10-episode season is scheduled to debut on HBO at 9 p.m. ET and will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Brian Cox (Logan Roy), Jeremy Strong (Kendall Roy), Sarah Snook (Siobhan "Shiv" Roy), Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy) and Nicholas Braun (Greg) are set to return, alongside the newly announced returning cast which includes Harriet Walter (Lady Caroline Collingwood), James Cromwell (Ewan Roy), Natalie Gold (Rava Roy), Caitlin Fitzgerald (Tabitha), Ashley Zukerman (Nate Sofrelli), Larry Pine (Sandy Furness), Mark-Linn Baker (Maxim Pierce) and Pip Torrens (Peter Munion).

Along with photos and a new trailer for Season 4, HBO also released a summary of what we can expect:

The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

Here's a first look at Succession Season 4:

And here are some photos:

1 of 4
Photo: HBO
2 of 4
Photo: HBO
3 of 4
Succession
Photo: HBO
4 of 4
Photo: HBO

Still need something to watch? Here's what's coming to Netflix in February 2023.

