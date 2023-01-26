Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In February 2023

February is upon us, and that means Netflix is adding some new titles to its catalog! Some of your favorite TV shows are getting new seasons, like You and Outer Banks, while some classic are making a comeback, including La La Land and the Lord of the Rings trilogy. New shows are also expected to make a splash, like Perfect Match, a new reality show featuring some of your favorite Netflix reality stars on the hunt for love.

If you're already looking ahead and want to see what 2023 has to offer, here's a list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in the new year. But before we get ahead of ourselves, here's what's coming to (and leaving) Netflix in February 2023:

February 1