Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In February 2023
By Dani Medina
January 26, 2023
February is upon us, and that means Netflix is adding some new titles to its catalog! Some of your favorite TV shows are getting new seasons, like You and Outer Banks, while some classic are making a comeback, including La La Land and the Lord of the Rings trilogy. New shows are also expected to make a splash, like Perfect Match, a new reality show featuring some of your favorite Netflix reality stars on the hunt for love.
If you're already looking ahead and want to see what 2023 has to offer, here's a list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in the new year. But before we get ahead of ourselves, here's what's coming to (and leaving) Netflix in February 2023:
February 1
- All Eyes on Him (Season 1)
- Arctic (2018)
- Bad Boys (1995)
- Bad Boys II (2003)
- Call Me by Your Name (2017)
- Case Closed: The Culprit Hanzawa (Season 1)
- Eat Pray Love (2010)
- Enough (2002)
- Flushed Away (2006)
- Gunther’s Millions (Limited Series)
- I Will Be Your Bloom (Season 1)
- It (2017)
- Julie & Julia (2009)
- La La Land (2016)
- New Amsterdam (Seasons 3 & 4)
- Spanglish (2004)
- Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World (2011)
- Stepmom (1998)
- Survivor (Season 32)
- The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals (Season 6)
- The Lord of the Rings Trilogy
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
- The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
- Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009)
- Underworld (2003)
- Warsha (2022)
February 2
- Freeridge (Season 1)
- Make My Day (Season 1)
February 3
- Class (Season 1)
- Infiesto (2023)
- Stromboli (2023)
- The Plan (2020)
- Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Season 2)
- True Spirit (2023)
- Viking Wolf / Vikingulven (2023)
February 4
- Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022)
February 8
- Bill Russell: Legend (2023)
- Chromosome 21 (Season 1)
- MTV Floribama Shore (Season 1)
- The Exchange (Season 1)
- The Substitute (2022)
February 9
- Dear David (Season 1)
- Dr. Jason Leong: Ride with Caution (2023)
- House of Life (Season 1)
- My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 1)
- You (Season 4 - Part 1)
February 10
- 10 Days of a Good Man (2023)
- Love is Blind: After the Altar (Season 3)
- Love to Hate You (Season 1)
- Your Place or Mine (2022)
February 13
- Squared Love All Over Again (2023)
February 14
- A Sunday Affair (2023)
- All The Places (2023)
- In Love All Over Again (Season 1)
- Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry (2023)
- Pasión de Gavilanes (Multiple Seasons)
- Perfect Match (Season 1 - Episodes 1-4)
- Re/Member (2023)
February 15
- #NoFilter (Season 1)
- African Queens: Njinga (Season 1)
- CoComelon (Season 7)
- Eva Lasting (Season 1)
- Full Swing (Season 1)
- Possessed / Rasuk (2022)
- Red Rose (Season 1)
- The Law According to Lidia Poet (Season 1)
February 16
- 2 Guns (2013)
- 47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019)
- Aggretsuko (Season 5)
- Dearest (Season 1)
- Ouija (2014)
- Saving My Stupid Youth (Season 1)
- The Full-Time Wife Escapist (Multiple Seasons)
- The Upshaws (Part 3)
February 17
- A Girl and an Astronaut (Season 1)
- Community Squad (Season 1)
- Ganglands (Season 2)
- Unlocked (2023)
February 19
- Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir (2023)
February 20
- Operation Finale (2018)
February 21
- Perfect Match (Season 1 - Episodes 5-8)
February 22
- Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Limited Series)
- Triptych (Season 1)
February 23
- An Inconvenient Love (2022)
- Call Me Chihiro (2023)
- Outer Banks (Season 3)
- That Girl Lay Lay (Season 2)
February 24
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 5)
- Married at First Sight (Season 12)
- Oddballs (Season 2)
- Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 2)
- The Real World (Season 12)
- We Have a Ghost (2023)
- Who Were We Running From (Season 1)
February 28
- A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou (2023)
- American Pickers (Season 15)
- Perfect Match (Season 1 - Episodes 9-12)
- Too Hot to Handle: Germany (Season 1)