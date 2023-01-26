Florida Mom Suing School District After She Was Banned Over OnlyFans Page

A Florida mother is taking legal action after she was banned from volunteering at her child's school over her OnlyFans account. Victoria Triece said she got the boot from Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) in late 2021 after someone discovered her page and sent lewd photos of her to school administrators.

"I don't think any mom, any dad, anybody in the position that I'm in should be going through this," the mother of two told FOX 35. "Be told what you do in your private life will affect you seeing your children in any realm at all. It's just a, morally it's just wrong."

When the news first went public, Sand Lake Elementary School in Orlando allowed her to volunteer virtually, according to Triece. She told reporters at the time that she didn't have a criminal record and passed all the necessary background checks to become a volunteer.

The complaint isn't the first time Triece took the school district to court. According to The Post, the volunteer tried to get the decision reversed, but Circuit Judge Paetra Brownlee ruled that Triece “does not have an unequivocal legal right to participate” in the volunteer program.

This recent lawsuit accused OCPS of restricting Triece's volunteer opportunities and distributing her sexually-explicit pictures to staff, administrators, and the media.

"If they’re involved in multiple sex partners, are they prevented from seeing their children at school? If they work in the adult industry as a topless dancer or as a male dancer, are they prevented from seeing their children at school? Where does this stop?" Mark NeJame, one of her attorneys, said.

An OCPS spokesperson told FOX Business they haven't received the most recent complaint. They also don't comment on potential or pending litigation.