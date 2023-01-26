Former NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead At 25

Former NFL linebacker Jessie Lemonier, who appeared in several games for the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 25, the Lions confirmed in a statement obtained by the Associated Press on Thursday (January 26).

“Jessie was a model teammate and a wonderful young man who is gone far too soon,” the Lions said. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

No additional details were shared in relation to Lemonier's death. The former Liberty University standout signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and appeared in six games during his rookie season.

Lemonier was waived by Los Angeles on August 31, 2021 and signed to the Lions' practice squad two days later. The Hialeah, Florida, native was promoted to Detroit's active roster and made two starts in seven total appearances, which included recording a sack on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Liberty University issued an official statement obtained by the AP regarding Lemonier's death after seeing the Lions' statement and later receiving a call from his former Liberty and current Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze, who coached the outside linebacker in 2019

“The Liberty Athletics family is deeply saddened to learn about the passing of former Flames football great Jessie Lemonier,” the Lynchburg, Virginia, school said in a statement. “Jessie was loved by Flames Nation for being a fierce competitor on the gridiron and cherished by his coaches and teammates in the locker room.”